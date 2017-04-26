Officials: Five students on CMS bus that crashed in Steele Creek

Five students were on board a school bus was involved in a crash with a vehicle in Charlotte's Steele Creek area.

According to school officials, Bus 115 - which serves Olympic High School - was involved in a crash along South Tryon and Lion's Mane streets. This is just south of Carowinds Boulevard.

Officials with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools say five students were on the bus at the time of the crash, but no injuries were reported.

MEDIC says everyone refused transport.

