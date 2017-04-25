Are you prepared? Starting a home tornado drill - | WBTV Charlotte

Are you prepared? Starting a home tornado drill

(WBTV/File) (WBTV/File)
(WBTV) -

What would you do if a tornado warning was issued right now?

Kids have tornado drills in school every year. Have you had one at your house?

I know it sounds like just another thing on your to-do list but a drill could save your life. You might think you would make it to a safe place but we can’t always think straight in a high-pressure situation.

Do you know for sure you wouldn’t panic and make the wrong decision? What if your kids were home alone? Do you know for sure they would make it to safety? 

If you’ve had a drill, you won’t have to think things through. You can simply go straight to your safe place without hesitation.

Here are the basics to get you started:

  • Go to the lowest level of your house. 
  • Go to a small room without windows. The smaller the surface area of the ceiling, the lower the chance of it falling in on you. A bathroom or closet might be a good idea.
  • Put as many walls between you and windows as possible. Flying glass is one of the biggest threats in a tornado.
  • Have the WBTV weather app for the latest details.
  • Stay put until the warning has been canceled.

RELATED: Customizing the WBTV Weather App

We want everyone to stay safe this severe weather season. Having a drill is a great way to start! When severe weather strikes, turn to WBTV and we’ll keep you safe through the storm.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • 'New information' surfaces in 34-year-old Salisbury homicide case

    'New information' surfaces in 34-year-old Salisbury homicide case

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 5:02 PM EDT2018-04-10 21:02:40 GMT
    (Source: Trexler family)(Source: Trexler family)

    On Tuesday investigators with the Salisbury Police Department confirmed that there is new information in the case of the murder of Reesa Dawn Trexler. Trexler was found stabbed to death in her grandparent's home on N. Shaver Street on July 15, 1984.

    More >>

    On Tuesday investigators with the Salisbury Police Department confirmed that there is new information in the case of the murder of Reesa Dawn Trexler. Trexler was found stabbed to death in her grandparent's home on N. Shaver Street on July 15, 1984.

    More >>

  • SC National Guard units prepared to go to Texas or Arizona borders

    SC National Guard units prepared to go to Texas or Arizona borders

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 5:01 PM EDT2018-04-10 21:01:18 GMT
    Photo from the 2007 Operation Jump Start in Arizona courtesy SC National Guard.Photo from the 2007 Operation Jump Start in Arizona courtesy SC National Guard.
    Photo from the 2007 Operation Jump Start in Arizona courtesy SC National Guard.Photo from the 2007 Operation Jump Start in Arizona courtesy SC National Guard.

    South Carolina National Guard Director of Public Affairs Lt. Colonel Cindi King says it is not uncommon for South Carolina soldiers to be sent to the border.

    More >>

    South Carolina National Guard Director of Public Affairs Lt. Colonel Cindi King says it is not uncommon for South Carolina soldiers to be sent to the border.

    More >>

  • Deputies: Man shot over argument during card game in Cleveland Co.

    Deputies: Man shot over argument during card game in Cleveland Co.

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 4:53 PM EDT2018-04-10 20:53:21 GMT
    Cleveland County Sheriff's OfficeCleveland County Sheriff's Office
    Cleveland County Sheriff's OfficeCleveland County Sheriff's Office

    One person was shot when a fight broke out between men who were arguing during a card game in Cleveland County Tuesday morning. The shooting happened at 5:30 a.m. in the 200 block of Darth Maul Drive. Deputies say Qunale Rondo was shot in the stomach and was transported to Atrium- Cleveland Medical Center where he underwent surgery for non-life threatening injuries. 

    More >>

    One person was shot when a fight broke out between men who were arguing during a card game in Cleveland County Tuesday morning. The shooting happened at 5:30 a.m. in the 200 block of Darth Maul Drive. Deputies say Qunale Rondo was shot in the stomach and was transported to Atrium- Cleveland Medical Center where he underwent surgery for non-life threatening injuries. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly