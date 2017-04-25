Men accused in Lake Wylie couple's killing get life sentences

Jamell Cureton, the man accused of orchestrating the killings of a Lake Wylie couple while he was in jail, has been sentenced to two life sentences, plus 240 months, for their murders after pleading guilty to federal charges.

The man accused of pulling the trigger, Malcolm Hartley, received three consecutive life sentences. Both Cureton and Hartley were sentenced Tuesday morning.

In September, Cureton said he was guilty of being in a gang that worked together to silence Doug and Debbie London after three gang members robbed the Londons’ mattress store.

According to court documents, the Londons were killed at their home in Lake Wylie in October 2014 after Jamell Cureton ordered the killings through jailhouse phone calls and letters.

Hartley admitted his guilt in September. He was reportedly promoted in the gang after he killed the Londons at their home.

The Londons’ family reportedly said they did not want the death penalty to apply in the case.

“This has been incredibly difficult on them and this was the result that they wanted,” U.S. Attorney Jill Westmoreland Rose said in September. “They did not want to proceed through litigation and a death penalty trial. They wanted to put this to an end."?

