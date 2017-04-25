Storm system that brought rain Monday slowly moves out

* Damp And Cool Start

* Clouds Break Late Day

* Warmer Days Ahead

The storm system that brought so much rain to the WBTV viewing area over the past few days is now down along the North Carolina coast and it will slowly push up the coast away from us today. As for the morning commute, a few spotty, light showers or drizzle will still be left around with cool readings still in the 50s.

As we move through the day, the showers will taper off and clouds should break a bit to allow for some sunshine by late afternoon. Still cool today, but mid to upper 60s will be an improvement over the past few days.

The sky may try to clear tonight and so there is a concern for patches of potentially dense fog overnight as readings dip back into the 40s and 50s.

Wednesday will finally be totally dry and highs will return to the warm low 80s. The rest of the week will be warm as well with just a chance for a late thundershower on Thursday as a weak front pushes our way.

Highs will be in the mid 80s Thursday and Friday, then upper 80s on Saturday. The weekend could end with a thunderstorm late Sunday, but there appears to be a better chance for rain on Monday.

Hope you have a terrific Tuesday!

- Meteorologist Al Conklin

