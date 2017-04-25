Storm system that brought rain Monday slowly moves out - | WBTV Charlotte

Storm system that brought rain Monday slowly moves out

(Ben Williamson | WBTV) (Ben Williamson | WBTV)
CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

* Damp And Cool Start
* Clouds Break Late Day
* Warmer Days Ahead

The storm system that brought so much rain to the WBTV viewing area over the past few days is now down along the North Carolina coast and it will slowly push up the coast away from us today. As for the morning commute, a few spotty, light showers or drizzle will still be left around with cool readings still in the 50s.

As we move through the day, the showers will taper off and clouds should break a bit to allow for some sunshine by late afternoon. Still cool today, but mid to upper 60s will be an improvement over the past few days.

The sky may try to clear tonight and so there is a concern for patches of potentially dense fog overnight as readings dip back into the 40s and 50s.

Wednesday will finally be totally dry and highs will return to the warm low 80s. The rest of the week will be warm as well with just a chance for a late thundershower on Thursday as a weak front pushes our way.

Highs will be in the mid 80s Thursday and Friday, then upper 80s on Saturday. The weekend could end with a thunderstorm late Sunday, but there appears to be a better chance for rain on Monday.

Hope you have a terrific Tuesday!

- Meteorologist Al Conklin

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • 'New information' surfaces in 34-year-old Salisbury homicide case

    'New information' surfaces in 34-year-old Salisbury homicide case

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 5:02 PM EDT2018-04-10 21:02:40 GMT
    (Source: Trexler family)(Source: Trexler family)

    On Tuesday investigators with the Salisbury Police Department confirmed that there is new information in the case of the murder of Reesa Dawn Trexler. Trexler was found stabbed to death in her grandparent's home on N. Shaver Street on July 15, 1984.

    More >>

    On Tuesday investigators with the Salisbury Police Department confirmed that there is new information in the case of the murder of Reesa Dawn Trexler. Trexler was found stabbed to death in her grandparent's home on N. Shaver Street on July 15, 1984.

    More >>

  • SC National Guard units prepared to go to Texas or Arizona borders

    SC National Guard units prepared to go to Texas or Arizona borders

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 5:01 PM EDT2018-04-10 21:01:18 GMT
    Photo from the 2007 Operation Jump Start in Arizona courtesy SC National Guard.Photo from the 2007 Operation Jump Start in Arizona courtesy SC National Guard.
    Photo from the 2007 Operation Jump Start in Arizona courtesy SC National Guard.Photo from the 2007 Operation Jump Start in Arizona courtesy SC National Guard.

    South Carolina National Guard Director of Public Affairs Lt. Colonel Cindi King says it is not uncommon for South Carolina soldiers to be sent to the border.

    More >>

    South Carolina National Guard Director of Public Affairs Lt. Colonel Cindi King says it is not uncommon for South Carolina soldiers to be sent to the border.

    More >>

  • Deputies: Man shot over argument during card game in Cleveland Co.

    Deputies: Man shot over argument during card game in Cleveland Co.

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 4:53 PM EDT2018-04-10 20:53:21 GMT
    Cleveland County Sheriff's OfficeCleveland County Sheriff's Office
    Cleveland County Sheriff's OfficeCleveland County Sheriff's Office

    One person was shot when a fight broke out between men who were arguing during a card game in Cleveland County Tuesday morning. The shooting happened at 5:30 a.m. in the 200 block of Darth Maul Drive. Deputies say Qunale Rondo was shot in the stomach and was transported to Atrium- Cleveland Medical Center where he underwent surgery for non-life threatening injuries. 

    More >>

    One person was shot when a fight broke out between men who were arguing during a card game in Cleveland County Tuesday morning. The shooting happened at 5:30 a.m. in the 200 block of Darth Maul Drive. Deputies say Qunale Rondo was shot in the stomach and was transported to Atrium- Cleveland Medical Center where he underwent surgery for non-life threatening injuries. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly