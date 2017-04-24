Hey, Harry Potter fans: Here’s a chance to see ‘Sorcerer’s Stone’ like never before

This fall, Harry Potter fans in Charlotte will get a chance to experience the boy wizard’s first year at Hogwarts in a brand new way.

Ovens Auditorium has announced that “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” will be shown on a 40-foot high-definition screen at the venue on Oct. 20, bolstered by a fresh twist: The Charlotte Symphony Orchestra will perform, live, every note from John Williams’ Academy Award-nominated original score for the 2001 fantasy film.

The tour – part of the Harry Potter Film Concert Series presented by CineConcerts and Warner Bros. Consumer Products – has been making the rounds globally since June 2016, but this at the moment stands as its first and only planned stop in the Carolinas. CineConcerts has said it eventually plans to return to cities to perform live scores from each of the series’ seven sequels.

Meanwhile, this is yet another ambitious soundtrack-themed concert for the Charlotte Symphony, which last month sent its members to sit in for the massive “The Game of Thrones Live Concert Experience” at uptown’s Spectrum Center and which in June will re-create “Star Wars” music al fresco at Summer Pops.

Tickets for October’s “Harry Potter” concert go on sale at noon Friday, May 12 via Ticketmaster.com, in person at the Bojangles’ Coliseum box office, or via phone at 800-745-3000. Details: harrypotterinconcert.com.