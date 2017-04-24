That glass of white wine could be affecting your skin

A new study finds that a glass of Chardonnay may affect the condition of your skin.

The new research, published online April 20 in the Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology, found women with certain drinking patterns had a higher risk of developing rosacea, an inflammatory skin condition.

According to the 14-year study, women who drank white wine and liquor were "significantly associated with a higher risk of rosacea."

Rosacea is a common skin condition that causes redness and visible blood vessels in your face. It may also produce small, red, pus-filled bumps.

Genetics can play a role in the development of rosacea. In those with acne-like rosacea, their immune system may be reacting to a single bacterium, according to the American Academy of Dermatology.

Researchers from Brown University's Department of Dermatology followed nearly 83,000 women from 1991 to 2005, collecting information on alcohol intake every four years.

During that 14-year period, researchers say more than 4,900 cases of rosacea were identified.

“For white wine, compared to never drinkers, [those who drank] one to three drinks per month had a 14 percent increased risk of rosacea. For five or more white wines a week, risk increased by 49 percent,” study senior author Wen-Qing Li told HealthDay.

For liquor, five or more drinks a week raised the risk of developing rosacea by 28 percent, the study found. Li could not say if the link would hold true for men, as the study included only women.

While researchers aren't exactly sure why white wine and liquor seem to increase the risk of rosacea, they speculated the alcohols may weaken the immune system and contribute to the dilation of blood vessels.

