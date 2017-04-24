WBTV Speak Out Editorial: PreK-8 Schools

“Speak Out” is an expression of opinion from the Editorial Board of WBTV, and is presented by General Manager, Scott Dempsey.
To have PreK-8 schools in high poverty areas or not have them - that is the question the Charlotte Mecklenburg school board is tackling right now.
We wonder have these PreK8's run their course? After all, they weren't created to give students a better opportunity but rather save the district money during the recession a few years ago.
Since the recession is over do you leave students in a situation that appears not to be working?
Or do you give CMS more time to fix it?
The bottom line is you must give students the best education possible - no matter the zip code -
We are pleased the school board is taking a deep dive to find out what is best for students.
Test scores at those PreK-8 schools are troubling - even after administrators have tried strategy after strategy to increase them.
What more can be done?
Remember - it's all about the kids.
We understand administrators have worked very hard to improve the culture at these schools. It's working - that's why some want to keep the PreK-8's the way they are. But at the end of the day there are no grades for school culture - students are scored in reading, writing and arithmetic.
We say school board - if you do eliminate PreK 8's, please have something better for students to go to.
They deserve it.
