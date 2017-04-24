Sheriff: Inmate caught trying to escape Mecklenburg County jail

A Mecklenburg County inmate is facing additional charges after investigators say he attempted to escape over the weekend.

According to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office, a detention officer noticed 38-year-old Darryl Young was missing from his cell late Sunday night.

The facility was locked down and a head count was conducted. An emergency plan was activated and four minutes later Young was found.

Preliminary investigation indicates Young gained access to a maintenance closet left unsecured. The closet provided access to other floors which allowed the inmate to escape from his pod, according to investigators.

Young was initially incarcerated on several violent charges. Deputies have obtained a misdemeanor warrant for “Escape Local Jail” against him.

