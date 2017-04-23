Deadly three-vehicle wreck shuts down Highway 200 in Concord

One person has died and several people were injured during three-vehicle wreck in Cabarrus County Sunday evening.

According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, both directions on Highway 200 near Ray Linker Road in Concord had to be closed as first responders and investigators did their work.

Trooper Jack Rose with the NC Highway Patrol said one passenger died, and one other person was very seriously injured. All other injuries are minor, said Rose. He said children were also in the cars, but their injuries are not serious.

Rose said he could not release any information about the person who died until family notification is complete.

When asked if weather was a factor, Rose said it was not, but the investigation is still in its early stages.

The crash happened around 6:23 p.m., according to the NCDOT.

