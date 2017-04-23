Deadly three-vehicle wreck shuts down Highway 200 in Concord - | WBTV Charlotte

breaking

Deadly three-vehicle wreck shuts down Highway 200 in Concord

(Taylor Verrico/WBTV) (Taylor Verrico/WBTV)
(Taylor Verrico/WBTV) (Taylor Verrico/WBTV)
(Taylor Verrico/WBTV) (Taylor Verrico/WBTV)
CABARRUS COUNTY, NC (WBTV) -

One person has died and several people were injured during three-vehicle wreck in Cabarrus County Sunday evening.

According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, both directions on Highway 200 near Ray Linker Road in Concord had to be closed as first responders and investigators did their work.

Trooper Jack Rose with the NC Highway Patrol said one passenger died, and one other person was very seriously injured. All other injuries are minor, said Rose. He said children were also in the cars, but their injuries are not serious.

Rose said he could not release any information about the person who died until family notification is complete.

When asked if weather was a factor, Rose said it was not, but the investigation is still in its early stages.

The crash happened around 6:23 p.m., according to the NCDOT.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • 'New information' surfaces in 34-year-old Salisbury homicide case

    'New information' surfaces in 34-year-old Salisbury homicide case

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 5:02 PM EDT2018-04-10 21:02:40 GMT
    (Source: Trexler family)(Source: Trexler family)

    On Tuesday investigators with the Salisbury Police Department confirmed that there is new information in the case of the murder of Reesa Dawn Trexler. Trexler was found stabbed to death in her grandparent's home on N. Shaver Street on July 15, 1984.

    More >>

    On Tuesday investigators with the Salisbury Police Department confirmed that there is new information in the case of the murder of Reesa Dawn Trexler. Trexler was found stabbed to death in her grandparent's home on N. Shaver Street on July 15, 1984.

    More >>

  • SC National Guard units prepared to go to Texas or Arizona borders

    SC National Guard units prepared to go to Texas or Arizona borders

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 5:01 PM EDT2018-04-10 21:01:18 GMT
    Photo from the 2007 Operation Jump Start in Arizona courtesy SC National Guard.Photo from the 2007 Operation Jump Start in Arizona courtesy SC National Guard.
    Photo from the 2007 Operation Jump Start in Arizona courtesy SC National Guard.Photo from the 2007 Operation Jump Start in Arizona courtesy SC National Guard.

    South Carolina National Guard Director of Public Affairs Lt. Colonel Cindi King says it is not uncommon for South Carolina soldiers to be sent to the border.

    More >>

    South Carolina National Guard Director of Public Affairs Lt. Colonel Cindi King says it is not uncommon for South Carolina soldiers to be sent to the border.

    More >>

  • Deputies: Man shot over argument during card game in Cleveland Co.

    Deputies: Man shot over argument during card game in Cleveland Co.

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 4:53 PM EDT2018-04-10 20:53:21 GMT
    Cleveland County Sheriff's OfficeCleveland County Sheriff's Office
    Cleveland County Sheriff's OfficeCleveland County Sheriff's Office

    One person was shot when a fight broke out between men who were arguing during a card game in Cleveland County Tuesday morning. The shooting happened at 5:30 a.m. in the 200 block of Darth Maul Drive. Deputies say Qunale Rondo was shot in the stomach and was transported to Atrium- Cleveland Medical Center where he underwent surgery for non-life threatening injuries. 

    More >>

    One person was shot when a fight broke out between men who were arguing during a card game in Cleveland County Tuesday morning. The shooting happened at 5:30 a.m. in the 200 block of Darth Maul Drive. Deputies say Qunale Rondo was shot in the stomach and was transported to Atrium- Cleveland Medical Center where he underwent surgery for non-life threatening injuries. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly