Tractor-trailer driver identified in West Virginia wreck that killed Rowan Co family

The driver of a tractor-trailer that struck and killed a China Grove family on I-77 in West Virginia has been identified.

According to the Bluefield Daily Telegraph, Bertram Copeland is in stable condition at a West Virginia hospital after losing control of his tractor-trailer and crossing the median, ultimately striking the family April 13 in West Virginia.

Carl David Gilley, 48, Christine Tara Warden Gilley, 42, daughter Grace Margaret Gilley, 13, and son Jack Nathanael Gilley, 10, were all killed in the traffic accident.

Copeland suffered multiple broken bones as a result of the accident, according to the Bluefield Daily Telegraph. The truck rolled over and caught on fire, according to published reports.

PREVIOUS: Service for Gilley family set for Friday

According to Mercer County Emergency Management Director Tim Farley, the crash happened on I-77 near mile marker 22 in Camp Creek, West Virginia, around 5:30 p.m. The family was traveling to Ohio to visit relatives.

David worked for TIAA Investment Firm as a Senior Project Manager. Christine worked as a Senior Manager for Accenture. Christine was an avid Crossfitter and had been a member at Crossfit Vitality for several years.

Grace Gilley was a seventh grader at Salisbury Academy. She had a beautiful voice and loved to sing. She loved art, acting, directing and making her own home movies. She ran track and swam on Splash swim team. She loved her little brother, Jack. Her smile would light up any room and her heart was full of the true definition of grace.

Jack Gilley was a fourth grader at Bostian Elementary School. He was the class president at his school and was fun-loving, precious, and smart. He loved his big sister, Grace. He loved to make people laugh and was kind to all. He loved to swim and swam on Sailfish Aquatics team as well as Splash Swim team.

A memorial service was held for the family Friday at the Omwake-Dearborn Chapel at Catawba College.

PREVIOUS: Four members of Rowan County family killed in crash in West Virginia

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.