BLOG: First Alert Day extends into Monday

Monday 5:30 a.m.

Many areas have already picked up more than 2" of rain in the past 24 hours and there's more rain in the forecast today.

Heavy rain that moved in last night will still be around for the morning commute, so allow extra time to get out the door for work and school. By the time all is said and done, we could pick up a few inches of rain. On one hand, that should be welcome. On the other hand, we don't necessarily want to catch up all at once and so flooding is a real concern.

There is still a Flood Watch in effect for the entire area until 8:00 p.m.

By Tuesday, the rain will begin to slowly taper off. Highs then will be in the low 70s. The rest of the week will warm back up quickly with 80s returning by late week and warm weather will likely stretch into the weekend.

- Meteorologist Al Conklin

Sunday 11:45 p.m.

Rain could be heavy at times into Monday morning. Some places could pick up a few inches of rain out of this so some localized flooding won’t be out of the question. I haven’t seen any storm reports as of now though.

For the morning commute- rivers, streams, creeks… will likely be running high plus rain should still be around the area as people are heading to work and school. According to most of the models, we may be looking at periods of rain the whole day. Fortunately, severe weather doesn’t seem to be the issue – just good old rain. (hopefully not too much) We already have almost 1.3” as of 11:00 p.m. and I expect a good bit to be added by the time you go on air in the morning.

- Meteorologist Leigh Brock

Sunday 5:30 p.m.

Sunday brought plenty of rain to the WBTV viewing area. The biggest rainfall winners have been the in the mountains and foothills. Some areas have already picked up more than 2” of rain and we aren’t even done yet.

As we move into Sunday night, the rain will pick back up again and spread east. The I-77 corridor looks like the next target for heavy rain. That is why the First Alert Day has been extended into Monday.

Rain will continue to be a possibility for the entire area. Because of that, the Areal Flood Watch stretches until Monday at 8 p.m. Sunday evening and overnight, rain will stream up out of the south and should really pour for our South Carolina counties, up through Mecklenburg and Iredell counties.

Travel could be tricky late Sunday night and into Monday morning. The Monday morning commute will also be affected. While we aren’t expecting severe weather, the rain can certainly slow things down and even decrease visibility.

From there, the rain will continue off and on through the day on Monday. Showers could even linger as late as Tuesday morning before we finally start to dry out again.

As far as rain totals, we could pick up widespread 2-4” reports, with some areas getting even more.

Let’s just be safe and ride this one out. We will be back in the 80s and able to dry out again by Wednesday.

- Meteorologist Leigh Brock

