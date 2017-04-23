Three people injured in Charlotte wreck

Two people have minor injuries and one person has serious injuries in a west Charlotte crash Sunday.

The wreck happened around 1:30 p.m. on Interstate 77 and Remount Road.

Medic says all of the victims were taken to Carolinas Medical Center.

It is unknown whether multiple vehicles were involved in this crash.

There is no word on what may have led to the crash. No names have been released.

