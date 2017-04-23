BLOG: First Alert Day, Flood Watch in effect until Monday night

* First Alert Day on Sunday

* Several inches of rain possible

* Areal Flood Watch in effect until Monday at 8 p.m.

A First Alert Day has been issued for Sunday. A low pressure system is moving in and will bring widespread heavy rain to the WBTV viewing area through Monday morning.

As of 7:30 a.m. Sunday morning, Charlotte had already received 0.10" of rain, which the rainfall began around 5 a.m. This is only the initial band of what will be a 24-to-36 hour period of rainfall.

Rain showers will be nearly continuous through Monday morning, and the rain will be quite heavy at times. In fact, model rainfall estimates that the Charlotte-area could receive more than 3" of rain through Monday evening.

For that reason, the National Weather Service issued a Flood Watch for almost the entire state of North Carolina through Monday night at 8 p.m.

We will finally start to dry out by Tuesday. After a few leftover morning showers, we will dry out for the rest of the day on Tuesday and make it back to the mid 70s.

The second half of the week will be dry and quite warm, and highs will be back in the mid 80s.

Have a great Sunday…and try to stay dry!

- Meteorologist Chris Larson

