BLOG: First Alert Day issued for Sunday for heavy rain - | WBTV Charlotte

BLOG: First Alert Day issued Sunday, 1-3 inches of heavy rain possible

(Leigh Brock/WBTV) (Leigh Brock/WBTV)
(Leigh Brock/WBTV) (Leigh Brock/WBTV)
CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

A First Alert Day has been declared for Sunday. Rain will be in the forecast from Saturday night through the day on Monday.

Rain is already coming down across parts of the WBTV viewing area Saturday evening. The heaviest is likely to fall from I-40 north into the mountains. There could be pockets of heavy rain.

An Areal Flood Watch has already been issued for everyone except for Union County, North Carolina and our South Carolina counties from midnight through 8 p.m. on Monday.

The rain will be more spotty overnight, but by Sunday morning, the same places will likely start the day with rain. As we make our way through the morning hours, the rain will make its way across the viewing area.

By lunchtime, everyone should be seeing rain and it will continue off and on into the day on Monday. It could come down heavily at times. There could even be a few thunderstorms, but severe weather isn’t the main concern this time. Heavy rain is.

By the time all is said and done, we could pick up 1-3”. The highest elevations should see the highest totals.

Obviously, we don’t want to make up a deficit all at once but this will be beneficial rain. So far, Charlotte is 1.19” behind on rainfall based off the average totals.

On top of the rain, temperatures will be drastically different. Saturday's high at the Charlotte airport reached 85°. Sunday's high will be 25° cooler. We will barely make it to 60° on Sunday.

The rain will begin to taper off after some leftover showers wrap up on Tuesday morning. The rest of the week will be dry and in the mid 80s. We’ll certainly want time to dry out by then. 

- Meteorologist Leigh Brock

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • SC National Guard units prepared to go to Texas or Arizona borders

    SC National Guard units prepared to go to Texas or Arizona borders

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 5:01 PM EDT2018-04-10 21:01:18 GMT
    Photo from the 2007 Operation Jump Start in Arizona courtesy SC National Guard.Photo from the 2007 Operation Jump Start in Arizona courtesy SC National Guard.
    Photo from the 2007 Operation Jump Start in Arizona courtesy SC National Guard.Photo from the 2007 Operation Jump Start in Arizona courtesy SC National Guard.

    South Carolina National Guard Director of Public Affairs Lt. Colonel Cindi King says it is not uncommon for South Carolina soldiers to be sent to the border.

    More >>

    South Carolina National Guard Director of Public Affairs Lt. Colonel Cindi King says it is not uncommon for South Carolina soldiers to be sent to the border.

    More >>

  • Deputies: Man shot over argument during card game in Cleveland Co.

    Deputies: Man shot over argument during card game in Cleveland Co.

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 4:53 PM EDT2018-04-10 20:53:21 GMT
    Cleveland County Sheriff's OfficeCleveland County Sheriff's Office
    Cleveland County Sheriff's OfficeCleveland County Sheriff's Office

    One person was shot when a fight broke out between men who were arguing during a card game in Cleveland County Tuesday morning. The shooting happened at 5:30 a.m. in the 200 block of Darth Maul Drive. Deputies say Qunale Rondo was shot in the stomach and was transported to Atrium- Cleveland Medical Center where he underwent surgery for non-life threatening injuries. 

    More >>

    One person was shot when a fight broke out between men who were arguing during a card game in Cleveland County Tuesday morning. The shooting happened at 5:30 a.m. in the 200 block of Darth Maul Drive. Deputies say Qunale Rondo was shot in the stomach and was transported to Atrium- Cleveland Medical Center where he underwent surgery for non-life threatening injuries. 

    More >>

  • Now that Charlotte has put in a bid for the 2020 RNC, what is next?

    Now that Charlotte has put in a bid for the 2020 RNC, what is next?

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 4:47 PM EDT2018-04-10 20:47:20 GMT
    Republican Presidential Candidate Donald Trump, and Vice Presidential Nominee Gov. Mike Pence watch as the balloons fall during the final day of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Thursday, July 21, 2016. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)Republican Presidential Candidate Donald Trump, and Vice Presidential Nominee Gov. Mike Pence watch as the balloons fall during the final day of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Thursday, July 21, 2016. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

    Members of Charlotte's host committee could be in the nation's capital as soon as the end of the month in an effort to land Charlotte as the host city for the 2020 Republican National Convention.

    More >>

    Members of Charlotte's host committee could be in the nation's capital as soon as the end of the month in an effort to land Charlotte as the host city for the 2020 Republican National Convention.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly