BLOG: First Alert Day issued Sunday, 1-3 inches of heavy rain possible

A First Alert Day has been declared for Sunday. Rain will be in the forecast from Saturday night through the day on Monday.

Rain is already coming down across parts of the WBTV viewing area Saturday evening. The heaviest is likely to fall from I-40 north into the mountains. There could be pockets of heavy rain.

An Areal Flood Watch has already been issued for everyone except for Union County, North Carolina and our South Carolina counties from midnight through 8 p.m. on Monday.

The rain will be more spotty overnight, but by Sunday morning, the same places will likely start the day with rain. As we make our way through the morning hours, the rain will make its way across the viewing area.

By lunchtime, everyone should be seeing rain and it will continue off and on into the day on Monday. It could come down heavily at times. There could even be a few thunderstorms, but severe weather isn’t the main concern this time. Heavy rain is.

By the time all is said and done, we could pick up 1-3”. The highest elevations should see the highest totals.

Obviously, we don’t want to make up a deficit all at once but this will be beneficial rain. So far, Charlotte is 1.19” behind on rainfall based off the average totals.

On top of the rain, temperatures will be drastically different. Saturday's high at the Charlotte airport reached 85°. Sunday's high will be 25° cooler. We will barely make it to 60° on Sunday.

The rain will begin to taper off after some leftover showers wrap up on Tuesday morning. The rest of the week will be dry and in the mid 80s. We’ll certainly want time to dry out by then.

- Meteorologist Leigh Brock

