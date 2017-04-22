Flood Warning in effect for counties of Mecklenburg, Cabarrus, U - | WBTV Charlotte

Flood Warning in effect for counties of Mecklenburg, Cabarrus, Union

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

A Flood Warning is in effect for the counties of Mecklenburg, Union and Cabarrus through 4:30 p.m. Monday. Two to three inches of rain have fallen over the past 24 hours and an additional 2-3 inches is likely over the next 12 to 24 hours.

In addition, a Flood Watch has been issued for many parts of our viewing area.

The counties of Cabarrus, Ashe, Watauga, Stanly, Anson, Richmond, Mecklenburg, Gaston and Caldwell in North Carolina remain under a Flood Watch until Monday at 8 p.m. The counties of York and Chester in South Carolina have also just been placed under a Flood Watch until 8 p.m. Monday evening.

WBTV's Chris Larson said the Charlotte-area could receive more than three inches of rain through Monday evening.

WBTV has issued a First Alert Day for Sunday, with rain possible at any point during the day.

PREVIOUS: BLOG: First Alert Day, Flood Watch in effect until Monday night

The WBTV Weather App will give you the latest weather information - including warnings if they are put into effect.

