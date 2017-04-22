Golf ball pieces might be in Harris Teeter hash brown bags - | WBTV Charlotte

Golf ball pieces might be in Harris Teeter hash brown bags

By The Charlotte Observer Staff
(Source: U.S. Food and Drug Administration) (Source: U.S. Food and Drug Administration)

CHARLOTTE, NC (Lavendrick Smith and Adam Bell/The Charlotte Observer) - A Harris Teeter brand of frozen hash browns is being recalled after the company that produced them said golf ball materials might be mixed in the bag.

McCain Foods USA said potatoes in Harris Teeter’s 2 pound bag of Frozen Southern Style Hash Browns may have been harvested inadvertently with “extraneous golf ball materials.” McCain is voluntarily recalling the product, according to a company announcement posted by the Food and Drug Administration.

McCain said it has “stringent supply standards” but did not detail how the problem happened.

The company said the Harris Teeter products were distributed after Jan. 19, and sold in stores in North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Washington D.C., Delaware, Florida, Georgia and Maryland.

The bags have a production code B170119. Any bag that doesn’t have that code is safe to eat, according to McCain.

Another McCain brand, Roundy’s Brand, 2 pound bag of Frozen Southern Style Hash Browns, is also part of the recall. Those products were distributed in Illinois and Wisconsin.

Consumption of the contaminated products can pose a risk, including the possibility of choking. Despite the risk, the company said no injuries have been reported in connected to the food so far.

Consumers with concerns or questions about the recall can contact McCain at 630- 857-4533 daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CST.

