Charlotte wants to repeal crowd-control rules. But a replacement - | WBTV Charlotte

Charlotte wants to repeal crowd-control rules. But a replacement ordinance is similar.

By The Charlotte Observer Staff
Connect
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police in riot gear guard an entrance area at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC on Sunday, September 25, 2016. That game was deemed an Extraordinary Event by the city. (Source: Jeff Siner | The Charlotte Observer) Charlotte-Mecklenburg police in riot gear guard an entrance area at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC on Sunday, September 25, 2016. That game was deemed an Extraordinary Event by the city. (Source: Jeff Siner | The Charlotte Observer)
CHARLOTTE, NC (Steve Harrison/The Charlotte Observer) -

The city of Charlotte is poised to repeal and replace its controversial Extraordinary Events ordinance that was passed before the Democratic National Convention five years ago.

But will the new rules be any different?

The Extraordinary Events ordinance lists a number of prohibited items for large-scale events, including rocks, bottles, chains, bike helmets and backpacks that can be used to conceal those prohibited items. Police said it gave them more leeway to stop people and search them.

The ordinance was only enacted when the city manager decreed something was an Extraordinary Event, such as the CIAA basketball tournament.

The city is apparently tired of the scrutiny involved each time it declared something an Extraordinary Event – or when it didn’t. For instance, last summer some LGBT advocates complained that the city was planning to declare the gay pride parade uptown as an Extraordinary Event. They were worried the extra police presence could scare some participants.

RELATED: Charlotte Pride 'disappointed' about possible extra police at festival, parade

The city attorney’s office will presents its plan for the ordinance Monday night.

The proposal calls for the Extraordinary Events ordinance to be repealed completely. However, the city would amend the Picketing and Public Assembly ordinances to prohibit a list of items that could be used as weapons in large event settings.

That means the prohibitions would be in place at all times – not just when the city manager makes a public declaration.

The list of prohibited items is similar to what was banned before. They include things such as a “bar, chain, shaft, staff, cable, wire, lumber, or pipe capable of inflicting serious injury to a person;” box cutters; knives and ice picks; rocks and bottles; fireworks, smoke bombs and sparklers.

Also outlawed: Backpacks, duffel bags or satchels that are “carried with the intent to conceal weapons or other prohibited items.”

That doesn’t mean people can’t bring backpacks to large events like parades. But it does give CMPD more leeway to search your backpack or satchel.

That’s similar to the Extraordinary Events ordinance.

Some items that are prohibited under the Extraordinary Events ordinance are not banned under the proposal. They include bandanas and scarves used to conceal someone’s face. Also, bike helmets and gas masks would no longer be prohibited.

The Extraordinary Events has been criticized by groups like American Civil Liberties Union. But the city has only made one arrest for violating the ordinance since it was enacted.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • SC National Guard units prepared to go to Texas or Arizona borders

    SC National Guard units prepared to go to Texas or Arizona borders

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 5:01 PM EDT2018-04-10 21:01:18 GMT
    Photo from the 2007 Operation Jump Start in Arizona courtesy SC National Guard.Photo from the 2007 Operation Jump Start in Arizona courtesy SC National Guard.
    Photo from the 2007 Operation Jump Start in Arizona courtesy SC National Guard.Photo from the 2007 Operation Jump Start in Arizona courtesy SC National Guard.

    South Carolina National Guard Director of Public Affairs Lt. Colonel Cindi King says it is not uncommon for South Carolina soldiers to be sent to the border.

    More >>

    South Carolina National Guard Director of Public Affairs Lt. Colonel Cindi King says it is not uncommon for South Carolina soldiers to be sent to the border.

    More >>

  • Deputies: Man shot over argument during card game in Cleveland Co.

    Deputies: Man shot over argument during card game in Cleveland Co.

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 4:53 PM EDT2018-04-10 20:53:21 GMT
    Cleveland County Sheriff's OfficeCleveland County Sheriff's Office
    Cleveland County Sheriff's OfficeCleveland County Sheriff's Office

    One person was shot when a fight broke out between men who were arguing during a card game in Cleveland County Tuesday morning. The shooting happened at 5:30 a.m. in the 200 block of Darth Maul Drive. Deputies say Qunale Rondo was shot in the stomach and was transported to Atrium- Cleveland Medical Center where he underwent surgery for non-life threatening injuries. 

    More >>

    One person was shot when a fight broke out between men who were arguing during a card game in Cleveland County Tuesday morning. The shooting happened at 5:30 a.m. in the 200 block of Darth Maul Drive. Deputies say Qunale Rondo was shot in the stomach and was transported to Atrium- Cleveland Medical Center where he underwent surgery for non-life threatening injuries. 

    More >>

  • Now that Charlotte has put in a bid for the 2020 RNC, what is next?

    Now that Charlotte has put in a bid for the 2020 RNC, what is next?

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 4:47 PM EDT2018-04-10 20:47:20 GMT
    Republican Presidential Candidate Donald Trump, and Vice Presidential Nominee Gov. Mike Pence watch as the balloons fall during the final day of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Thursday, July 21, 2016. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)Republican Presidential Candidate Donald Trump, and Vice Presidential Nominee Gov. Mike Pence watch as the balloons fall during the final day of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Thursday, July 21, 2016. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

    Members of Charlotte's host committee could be in the nation's capital as soon as the end of the month in an effort to land Charlotte as the host city for the 2020 Republican National Convention.

    More >>

    Members of Charlotte's host committee could be in the nation's capital as soon as the end of the month in an effort to land Charlotte as the host city for the 2020 Republican National Convention.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly