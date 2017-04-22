BLOG: Warm and dry on Saturday, isolated flooding possible for Sunday

As of Saturday morning, we're still anticipating a warm and dry start to the weekend, and a rainy and cool day on Sunday. Our First Alert Day still stands for Sunday, with rain possible at any point during the day.

A warm front is lifting north of the region on Saturday, which will pull most of the wet weather north along with it. So we don't expect much, if any, shower or storm activity during the daytime hours on Saturday. If anything does develop, it would most likely be north of the Interstate 40 corridor.

By late Saturday night, there could be some rain moving back into the mountains, which will be the beginnings of our Sunday wet stretch.

Rain then continues to move in throughout the morning hours Sunday, which could be heavy during any point of the day, but likely peaking during the afternoon and evening hours.

There are some indications that rainfall could exceed 2" in some areas, so at this point it appears that heavy rain and isolated flooding may be more of a threat than severe weather.

Isolated severe storms are still possible, but would mainly be from the Charlotte-area south if they did have luck developing.

The rain still doesn't quit even through Sunday night, and as the storm system will be slow to depart, scattered showers and cool conditions will stick around through Monday.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.

- Meteorologist Lyndsay Tapases