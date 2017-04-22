Markers being picked up off I-77 this weekend

Many drivers have expressed concerns over snowplowable markers on I-77 that have caused damage to cars. After this weekend, those drivers will be getting their wish.

North Carolina Department of Transportation crews will be removing these markers in northern Mecklenburg County and Iredell County this weekend.

There will be lane closures from 9 p.m. Friday to 8 a.m. Saturday, 9 p.m. Saturday to 9 a.m. Sunday, and 9 p.m. Sunday to 5:30 a.m. Monday. The closures will take place between mile markers 25 and 30, and mile markers 30-to-36.

"Safety is our first priority. We're going to address it, we're going to fix it, and we're going to take care of it," said NCDOT's Jen Thompson.

Neighbors said they're relieved this is being done, but believe it should have happened even sooner.

Michelle Ferlauto held an I-77 safety summit the Wednesday before the Easter holiday, bringing this to the attention of DOT. She told WBTV these markers should have been cleaned up before the holiday weekend, when there are more drivers out on the roads trying to visit family.

"They took no action for nine days, knowing that a holiday weekend was coming. The summit was on a Wednesday, they should have been out there Thursday morning getting this hazard out of the public's way," Ferlauto said.

Thompson said the reason it took nine days to get started is because they have to clean up such a large stretch of highway, which required a lot of planning.

"It's a big stretch to cover. We're thinking we have to cover a couple of thousand feet per night, and we're looking at 15, 16 miles," said Thompson.

Crews will also be filling in holes where the markers were with asphalt.

