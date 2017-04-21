CMPD officer won’t face internal discipline in fatal shooting of Keith Lamont Scott

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police have determined that Officer Brentley Vinson complied with department policy when he killed Keith Lamont Scott in a shooting that touched off days rioting and protests. (The Charlotte Observer)

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has determined that an officer followed proper procedures when he fatally shot Keith Lamont Scott last fall and will not be disciplined, according to documents obtained by The Charlotte Observer Friday.

The findings, which were sent to the wife of Keith Lamont Scott, say Officer Brentley Vinson "acted lawfully and in accordance with Department policy" in the deadly September shooting outside a University City apartment complex.

Scott, 43, was killed Sept. 20 when police were serving a warrant at The Village at College Downs apartment complex on Old Concord Road.

The letter gives more detail about Vinson's actions the day Scott was killed.

The letter states Officer Vinson said, "I felt like if I didn't do anything right then at that point, it's like he... he was gonna shoot me or he's gonna shoot one of my buddies and it was gonna happen right now, so I reacted. I was the only one that had a decent backdrop."

The letter was signed by CMPD Chief Kerr Putney and Major Estella Patterson with the Internal Affairs Bureau.

DOCUMENT: Click here to read the five-page report obtained by The Charlotte Observer

CMPD’s decision means that an internal review has found that Vinson shouldn’t face termination, suspension or other severe disciplines.

According to Charles G. Monnett III, the attorney for Scott's family, the family will be requesting a review of by the Citizens Review Board.

District Attorney Andrew Murray announced in November that no charges will be filed against Officer Brentley Vinson.

The autopsy, released by the Mecklenburg County Medical Examiner, shows that Scott was killed by gunshot wounds to the posterior left chest and left abdomen.

PREVIOUS ARTICLE: Medical examiner releases official autopsy in Keith Lamont Scott shooting

"After a thorough review, it is my conclusion that Officer Vinson acted lawfully in shooting Scott on September 20, 2016," Murray announced in November.

Monnett told WBTV the Scott family is disappointed.

"The family strongly believes that Officer Vinson's use of deadly force was in violation of the department's policy. So it's difficult for us to understand how the internal affairs review board could have come to this conclusion," he said.

While the family has yet to file a lawsuit against CMPD, Monnett says that's likely to come.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.