Molly's Kids: Riding to raise money for Klaire Benge

SPECIAL UPDATE about KLAIRE BENGE.

Klaire battles DIPG. Those four letters stand for one of the worst brain tumors imaginable. Zero chance of survival. All kinds of intense treatments. Klaire’s family never gives up hope – always fights – and 6-year-old Klaire has managed to charm the pants off most of Gaston County and the entire Ranlo Police Department.

And, it seems, she recently wrapped my long-time friend (and agitator??) Keith Larson around her little finger as well.

Keith is hosting his annual “Keith’s Ride” to raise money for kids in the community. Every year he hosts this motorcycle ride and gives 100% of proceeds to children with medical battles.

This year, Klaire is one of them.

I’ll say this as gently as I can... Klaire is in a position now where she really needs help. The tumor is starting to affect her thoughts and actions. Her aunt tells me this sweet girl is going cross-eyed, is mixing things up (she thinks a fork is a knife) and is now home-schooled 100% of the time.

“No one should ever watch a child go through this,” aunt Anna Benge said. “No one.”

I’ve never missed one of Keith’s Rides. Emceed all fourteen. Not about to miss number fifteen when one of our amazing #MollysKids in need of assistance will directly benefit.

We invite you to join us April 29th. Three ways to do so:

1) Don’t ride a motorcycle? Come hang out! Eat, enjoy a band, make a donation. We party into the afternoon.

2) Busy next Saturday? Get online now to donate.

3) Want to Ride? Sign up. A deputy-escorted Ride from Matthews Fun Machines to beautiful Misty Meadows Farm outside Waxhaw.

GO HERE TO DO ANY OF THOSE THINGS >> http://clublamakids.org/keithsride/

I get passionate about Keith's Ride every year because I know the kids he helps. I have extra passion this year because of the added hoops he's jumping through to make this Ride work. Many of you know Keith launched his own internet radio website, thelarsonpage.com a few months ago. Though he no longer has backing from a 50,000 watt radio station, he still feels compelled to help these kids.

I love that.

So, yeah. That's why I care. For Klaire... and for Keith.

Feel free to share and spread the word.

Again, 100% straight to the kids.

-Molly

PS: Klaire's original #MollysKids post >> http://tinyurl.com/KlaireMKs

PPS: Super well-done video about how these Rides started (they WEREN’T Keith's idea) >> https://vimeo.com/213128111

#MollysKids

**Editor’s note: This is about one of #MollysKids, children WBTV Anchor Molly Grantham follows closely on her Facebook page. It was first published there, which is why it’s written in a personal way. For years Molly has followed hundreds of kids with uphill medical battles. Find this story and updates on all #MollysKids here.**