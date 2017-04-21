One killed in three-vehicle wreck in York County

One person died in a three-vehicle wreck in York County Friday morning.

The victim has been identified as 64-year-old Howard Childers, according to the York County Coroner's Office.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 8:10 a.m. on SC5 near Kellocreek Lane just 1.7 miles south of York.

Highway Patrol says Childers was driving a 1998 Ford Mustang and heading north on SC5 when he traveled left of the center line and sideswiped a trailer being towed by a 2013 Chevy pickup truck. Troopers say Childers continued traveling left of the center and then struck a 2010 Honda Sedan head-on.

Childers was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the wreck, troopers say.

A driver and passenger in the pickup truck were not injured in the crash, Highway Patrol says. The driver of the Honda Sedan was airlifted to Carolinas Medical Center-Main with injuries, troopers say.

Highway Patrol has not released the condition or the extent of the Honda driver's injuries.

No other information has been released.

