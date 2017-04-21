BLOG: Showers and storms Friday evening, First Alert Day Sunday

Thursday night we issued a First Alert Day for widespread showers and storms expected Sunday.

That still appears to be the case, but we've got Saturday to enjoy first, so here's how it looks like things will play out.

There is one good piece of news that is an update over yesterday: it's now looking like Saturday may end up being pretty quiet through most of the daytime and evening hours. This is due to the placement of a warm front draping across far northern NC, holding most of the storms from about the Greensboro area north.

The exception would be our mountain communities. You may begin to see rain from dinner time on. It could last into the night.

So while we will still carry a 30% chance of scattered storms for Saturday, it will be for mainly our far northern-most counties.

As of right now, the Storm Prediction Center still has us only in a marginal risk for severe weather Sunday, which means severe storms would be isolated. These outlooks are constantly being updated so we will alert you if there is any change to that or it appears damaging storms could be more widespread.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.