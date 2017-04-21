Salisbury VA Director announces resignation at end of May

Letter from VA Director Kaye Green for press (posted in its entirety):

I wanted to officially share with the community that I will be leaving the Salisbury VA Health Care System at the end of May. It was five years ago in May that I accepted this position, and it has been a great honor and privilege to serve the Veterans, VA staff, and this community. I have been blessed beyond measure from this wonderful experience and from this beautiful community. However, just as I felt called to Salisbury five years ago, my family and I now feel called to accept an opportunity to serve in a hospital much closer to our family in New Mexico. Because people have a natural tendency to speculate, I want to let you know that I am leaving in good standing and the Hefner VA is in excellent standing. This decision is based solely on the desire to be closer to our family and enable our seven-year old son to spend more time with his “Grammy, Grampy, and Mumsie.”

Working together, the Salisbury VA Health Care System has achieved more accomplishments than I can count in recent years including the seamless activation of two of VA’s largest new Health Care Centers, a new Mental Health Center of Excellence, VA’s first free-standing cardiac cath lab in Kernersville, robotic and joint replacement surgery, interventional nephrology, and numerous other clinical expansions and new services. We have made tremendous improvements in access, including the creation of same day services in primary care at all three sites. More improvement projects are underway at the Salisbury facility, such as a new Intensive Care Unit, clinical laboratory, parking garage for patients, and an expanded Emergency Department currently in design.

In terms of overall performance, VA ranks facilities on a scale of 1 to 5, with 5 being the best performers across all categories. Areas measured include chronic disease management, preventive health, quality outcomes, patient satisfaction, length of stay and utilization management, hospital-acquired infections and other adverse events, efficiency, access to care, and employee satisfaction. The majority of VA facilities are in the 3-star range, or the middle of the bell-shaped curve. I am so proud that our Salisbury/Charlotte/Kernersville facilities have once again achieved a 4-star ranking, based on the most current data that was just released (2017 first quarter). Our staff is working hard to achieve 5 stars, which is the best of the best among VA health facilities, because we believe our Veterans in North Carolina deserve the very best healthcare available.

Not only do we have the best Veterans to care for, the many achievements would not have been possible without an incredibly dedicated and caring staff. The people I work alongside are of the highest caliber - from our talented physicians, nurses, medical support assistants and allied health professionals, to all the support staff needed to keep a medical facility running smoothly. I have also been fortunate to have the most supportive community partners and elected officials. They have shown unwavering dedication to our Veterans and support of their local VA health system, and me personally, for which I am so grateful. I urge you to continue your strong support to this organization. Please know that my husband, Dave, and I will forever hold Salisbury near and dear to our hearts, and the people here will always be in our thoughts and prayers. Thank you all and may God bless you.