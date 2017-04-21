South Point neighbors worry after firefighters resign or are fired

The South Point Fire Department in Belmont is now without almost one-third of its volunteers, after they either resigned or were fired.

Last week, two firefighters were fired, and just days later, six quit.

That leaves 19 firefighters with South Point.

Gaston County Firefighters Association President Earl Withers said this is an internal matter with the South Point Fire Department, and did not comment on the reason behind the firings or resignations.

Neighbors who live in the area that receives services from this fire department said they're worried if something were to happen to their homes.

"It's very scary. I can only hope nothing happens where we would need them," said Kristina Manger.

Withers told WBTV there's still more than enough volunteers to respond to calls.

He also said the Belmont Fire Department uses South Point as a satellite location, meaning their firefighters are already housed there. They will help on calls.

"With the number of volunteers South Point still has, and the on-duty crew Belmont has, all emergencies are going to be covered. There's not going to be any delay in response times to any type of emergency," Withers said.

