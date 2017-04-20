Blog: First Alert Day issued for Sunday

A First Alert Day has been issued for Sunday, with widespread rain back into the picture possibly as early as Saturday night.

Although the threat of storms will peak for the second half of the weekend, which is what has prompted our next First Alert Day, there will still be a threat for at least a few storms for both Friday and Saturday.

It's a bit of a complicated setup over the next few days. For Friday, a front will be draped across northern NC and southern VA. There are still some mixed signals among our weather models as to where exactly this will line up, which could mean the difference between very isolated, or widespread/disruptive activity, which would be most likely along/north of I-40.

Two of our computer models keep this boundary mainly to our north all evening, pushing it back even farther away as a warm front Saturday, meaning we would see only limited activity out of it shower-wise. However, another model drops the front far enough south Friday evening to lead to scattered t-shower development, before lifting it north as a warm front on Saturday.

With mixed signals, the best approach at this point is for the expectation of at least a few scattered t-showers late Friday, then again on Saturday (30% both days).

But - the First Alert Day is for Sunday, because that's where our confidence is high. All models are in agreement of a much stronger cold front crossing the Carolinas Sunday. This will be our next real threat of widespread showers and storms, and early indications are that there will be the return of severe storm potential as well. Some of this more widespread wet weather could begin to impact parts of our viewing area as early as Saturday night, about 48 hours from now.

Remember you can track live radar data and get severe weather alerts sent to your mobile device with the free WBTV First Alert Weather app and we'll continue to update you as more information becomes available.

