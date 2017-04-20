Is the 'high-five' on its way into the history books?

Thursday is National-High Five Day according to nationaldaycalendar.com.

It’s supposed to be a time to celebrate the once rampant act of people slapping their palms together in celebration or accomplishment.

But we found the high-five may be well on its way out, making way for the fist-bump.

So we asked generations, both young and a little older, just what they think. Be sure to watch the video to see their reactions.

And send us your Good News! E-mail us at goodnews@wbtv.com.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.