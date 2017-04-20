Salisbury VA wins national award for achievements in sustainability

SALISBURY, N.C. – In recognition for successful programs to reduce their environmental impact, the W.G. (Bill) Hefner VA Medical Center received the Partner for Change Award from Practice Greenhealth, the nation’s leading organization dedicated to environmental sustainability in health care. The award is one of the Environmental Excellence Awards given each year to honor environmental achievements in the health care sector.

The Partner for Change Award recognizes health care facilities that continuously improve and expand upon programs to eliminate mercury, reduce and recycle waste, source products sustainably, renewable energy adoption and more. Winning facilities must demonstrate that they are recycling at least 15 percent of their total waste, have reduced regulated medical waste, are on track to eliminate mercury, and have developed successful sustainability programs in many areas.

Through the initiative for continuous improvement, the Salisbury VA Medical Center achieved and maintained 100% regulatory compliance with federal, state and local environmental regulations. Additionally, Kyle Baker, Hazardous Materials Program Manager, improved hazardous material management processes including waste stream determinations and site recycling analysis including construction projects. The Facility Energy Manager, Bob Isiminger, conducted energy management projects such as replacement of non-energy efficient lighting throughout the facility with high efficiency LED systems. Replacement of windows throughout the campus with energy efficient alternatives is also an active project.

“As health care providers, sustainability is at the heart of our healing mission and central to protecting the health of our patients, staff and community,” said Salisbury VA Medical Center Director Kaye Green. “We take pride in our Engineering and Environmental Management Departments and their initiatives in sustainability programs and the positive impacts they have on the environment and the communities we serve.”

The Environmental Excellence Awards recognize health care facilities, health sector suppliers and member organizations for making a commitment to and progressing toward environmental stewardship and sustainability. The awards will be presented May 18 in Minneapolis, Minn and held in conjunction with CleanMed, the global conference for environmental leaders in health care.

