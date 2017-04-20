WBTV Speak Out Editorial: Steve Crump Day

­

“Speak Out” is an expression of opinion from the Editorial Board of WBTV, and is presented by General Manager, Scott Dempsey.

On Saturday, April 22nd, WBTV's own Steve Crump will be recognized for his 30 years of work in the Charlotte area. The city of Charlotte is declaring the 22nd, "Steve Crump Day".

Steve joined WBTV in 1984 and after a 5 year stint in Detroit, he returned back to the Queen City, and has remained a fixture in the media community. Never one to shy away from tough issues or controversial stories, Steve has built his accomplished career on being in the thick of events and news stories - Everything from hurricanes, major civil rights events, elections and just about any event that has impacted Charlotte. You can bet that Steve Crump was on the scene.



His work has received numerous national awards through his years in media journalism, including being named the Journalist of the year in 2016, by the National Association of Black Journalists. His career like many in this business has resulted in moves to other cities, including Orlando, Lexington, and Savannah, but it is here in Charlotte that Steve calls home.



It's a privilege to work with Steve and have someone of his acclaim on our staff. Congratulations Steve on your well-deserved recognition, and for being "on our side" for the past 30 years.

