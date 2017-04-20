Warm up starts, risk for storms Sunday

* Warm Up Starts Today

* Sunday Storm Risk

Winds turn back to the southwest ahead of a front that will arrive Friday. As a result, temps spike back into the low-mid 80s over the next couple of days. A few scattered showers may flare up late today, mainly in the mountains and foothills, but overall coverage is expected to be on the low side.

Friday, a stationary front stalls to our north during the afternoon. Two of our computer models keep this boundary to our north all evening, pushing it back even farther away as a warm front Saturday, meaning we wouldn't see much activity out of it shower-wise. However, another model drops the front far enough south Friday evening to lead to scattered t-shower development, before lifting it north as a warm front on Saturday. With mixed signals, the best approach at this point is for the expectation of at least a few scattered t-showers late Friday.

Saturday will be another warm day with highs in the 80s and a few afternoon thunderstorms, but all models are in agreement of a much stronger cold front crossing the Carolinas Sunday. This will be our next real threat of widespread showers and storms, and early indications are that there will be the return of severe storm potential as well.

Hope you have a great Thursday!

Meteorologist Al Conklin

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.