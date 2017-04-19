Crime Stoppers: Unsolved crimes that deserve a second look

Since the start of the new year, we have presented 20 instances of crime asking for the public's help to call Crime Stoppers. While some cases were solved, too many remain question marks.

Here are a few who need a second look.

"Give it up, give it up, c'mon give it up. Open the cash register, open the cash register. Okay, hurry up, hurry up."

That was the sound of an armed robber hitting a convenience store in a stick-up in east Charlotte in January.

"Before I shoot you in your [retracted] head, right now, hurry the [retracted] up," the robber can be heard saying on surveillance video.

We often see surveillance of hold-ups, but it's not often police ask people if they recognize a crook's voice.

CMPD Detective Tori Roddey said, "We're hoping the voice recognition, as well as the clothing and the revolver, is enough for somebody to maybe have a clue as to who this might be."

In February, an unusual bank robbery happened at the South Park Aquesta. A man walked in and asked to open an account.

"And he tells them, 'hi, my name is Craig,'" Roddey explained.

He sits down, then says, "Act normal. Give me all the money."

Before he leaves, he holds three employees at gunpoint, taking their ID's and ominously threatening them, saying if they talked to police he would come visit them at their homes.

In March, one of Charlotte's iconic businesses, Pike's Pharmacy on Shamrock Drive, was robbed and terrorized by two men who not only threatened with guns, they brought their own zip ties.

They stormed in, demanded hands up and forced the employees to ground while they stole $7,000 worth of drugs. They then made the employees zip tie each other's hands together.

"That takes it to a whole other level," said the detective. "Just being at a robbery and having a gun pointed at you is one thing already, but you take somebody and tie them up you're automatically thinking the worst."

One of the more memorable stories was surveillance of a woman talking on the phone looking like she'd just come from a hairdresser's chair.

Employees say she clipped eight packs of fake hair from a display, each one valued at $85 a piece. When confronted, she issued a threat.

"She gave the scissors a jerk, like you better back away, and that's why it's armed robbery - because scissors are considered a weapon."

If you know anything about any of these crimes, don't hesitate to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 to collect a reward.

