Bounce Scholar of the Week: Ajaida Wright

Each week during the school year, Project L.I.F.T. selects a student who is excelling not only inside the classroom, but outside as well. The student - along with their favorite teacher - is featured every Wednesday on WBTV News on Bounce at 8 p.m. The program operates within the Charlotte-Mecklenburg School System.

This week's scholar is Ajaida Wright, a 4th grader at Thomasboro Academy.

Bio: Ajaida Wright has been selected by her teachers to be the 4th grade bounce scholar of the week because she exceeds expectations each and every day, both inside & outside of the classroom.

Ajaida is very kind and helpful toward all of her teachers and peers. She demonstrates leadership in each of her classes and is a role model to those around her. She comes to school eager and excited to learn across all content areas.

Academically, she has performed extremely well in all content areas and maintained honor roll throughout her entire fourth-grade year. She is well organized and demonstrates all the characteristics necessary to not only be a great scholar, but also a wonderful citizen, leader and friend toward others.

Ajaida is a smart, respectful, helpful, young lady who is truly a pleasure to have in class. She is consistent in her efforts both inside and outside of the classroom. She expresses a genuine love for learning and it shows in her academic

successes. She is a model student and is a great role model for her peers.

Ajaida is an excellent science scholar! She excels at such a young age and is able to work between two science teachers and manages to keep up with her classroom, lab, and homework assignments. She is a high achiever and constantly excels on assessments! She is also a very sweet and humble young lady!

