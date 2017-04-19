FLAWLESS: Watch this Charlotte dog perfectly dunk an Oreo cookie in milk

Ivy Kite is a 4-year-old Australian Shepherd who’s taken Instagram by storm with her videos of mind-blowing tricks. Ivy’s mom, Lisa Kite, has taught her brilliant pooch just about every trick in the book.

From turning light switches off, to fetching beer or seltzer water from a closed fridge, to actually holding a paintbrush in her mouth and creating works of art. Ivy can even sort specific clothes and help with the laundry. She literally knows different colors and items of clothing.

With days of training for each one, Ivy has aced each trick and built quite a following on Instagram, with almost 12,000 followers.

Her most recent feat has been entered into a national contest sponsored by Oreo cookies.

The videos are precious and actually show Ivy gently taking an Oreo cookie and dunking just the right portion into a glass of milk, then taking it to her mom, Lisa.

A post shared by Ivy Kite (@ivykitetheaussie) on Apr 12, 2017 at 5:03am PDT

EXTRA: Click here for another version of the Oreo dunk

The contest winner stands to win a grand prize of $2,000 and a trip to an Oreo dunking contest in New York City or Los Angeles.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.