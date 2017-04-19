VIDEO: Dog doesn't recognize owner who spent 5 weeks in hospital until he sniffs him

Shane Godfrey lost 50 pounds and didn’t look like himself, according to his Facebook post.

The Sanford, NC man spent five weeks in the hospital recovering from complications caused by the flu. Shane almost died.

When he came home, he was most excited to see his dog, Willie. But at first, Willie wasn’t excited to see him.

Check out the video to see the awesome reaction Willie has when he finally realizes the mystery man is, in fact, his dad. And it comes with just a sniff.

Shane has had Willie for a little over a year. The dog turned up on his porch when he was just a puppy.

“I couldn’t just leave him out in the cold,” Shane said.

Shane is now recovering at home, with his best friend by his side.

