Morning Motivation: Take the Risk

Many of you are on the fence. You are questioning if you should or shouldn't do this pressing issue currently sitting on your plate. Sometimes it seems like the right thing to do, while other times it seems as if doing it would send your life spiraling in the opposite direction.

With any risk, there is the possibility of reward. That alone should be your reason to want to put that plan into action.

A few things to keep in mind before you take that next step:

1. Take a mental rehearsal. It's important to see yourself taking the risk and creating all its angles of success.

2. Ask yourself, "Is this risk for me or is it me attempting to impress others?"

3. Make every risk worthwhile and trust your inner instincts.

4. Be willing to face the fear and do it anyway... Have a "Just Do It" attitude.

