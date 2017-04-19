ACC championships return to NC, Charlotte gets extension on football championship

The Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) has announced that conference championships will return to North Carolina following the repeal of House Bill 2 - starting with the Football Championship in Charlotte.

The announcement comes a day after the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) announced North Carolina had been selected to host 26 NCAA events between 2019 and 2022.

Championship events in women’s basketball, baseball, men’s and women’s swimming & diving, men’s and women’s golf, and men’s and women’s tennis will also return to the state during the 2017-18 academic year, and the ACC Women’s Soccer Championship will follow suit in November 2018.

In September, the ACC pulled all of its "neutral site championships for the 2016-17 academic year," including the football championship in Charlotte, over House Bill 2.

“We are pleased that ACC neutral site championships will return to the state of North Carolina beginning with the 2017-18 academic year,” said ACC Commissioner John Swofford. “We value all of our partners in North Carolina and appreciate their support and cooperation. We are thrilled to renew our relationships with so many terrific people, outstanding cities and first-class venues.”

Late last month, the ACC Council of Presidents voted that North Carolina will again be considered for hosting future ACC Championships after a bill to repeal HB2 was passed in the North Carolina legislature and signed into law.

The ACC Football Championship Game was slated to be held in Charlotte last December but had to be moved to Orlando due to the boycott of the state.

According to Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority (CRVA), the economic impact of the ACC Championship game in 2015 was $32.4 million. The previous year brought in $30.9 million. More than 104,000 people attended the games in 2014 and 2015.

The championship game was currently scheduled to be hosted in the city through 2019.

According to the ACC, contracts with venues that had multi-year agreements with the conference were restructured and extended a year to compensate for events that were moved in 2016-17. They added that Charlotte will now remain the host city through 2020.

