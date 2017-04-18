Man who killed CMPD officers now considered 'less dangerous' inmate

The father of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Officer Sean Clark – killed in cold blood ten years ago – is, quote, “pissed."

“I was told the man who killed my son would always be in maximum security,” Bob Clark said. “And I was told if that changed or he was moved, I would be notified. Well, he’s now in medium security."

"He’s allowed to have a job through the prison system. He’s allowed to make money," Clark continued. "He has also been moved four times. I wasn’t told a thing. This feels like one helluva broken system not to keep the family of murdered officers informed.”

Clark came to Charlotte last month for the 10th anniversary of his son’s death. It was a tough visit in many emotional ways. He visited the place where his son was fatally shot for the first time.

The anniversary started the wheels turning in Clark's mind about the man who pulled the trigger on both his son and his son’s CMPD partner, Jeff Shelton.

Where was Demetrious Montgomery now, he wondered, ten years later?

Clark asked WBTV's Molly Grantham when the pair saw each other at the anniversary vigil.

Molly put in calls to her contacts while Clark called people of his own. Both came back with the same information.

First, Montgomery went to Central Prison in Raleigh before he was moved to Bertie County Correctional. After that he was moved to Caledonia Correctional (Halifax County, NC) before being transferred to Pender County Correctional (eastern NC). This past February, Montgomery was once again moved to Albemarle Correctional.

It’s not rare for an inmate to be moved. Clark understands the moves. He is mad because he didn’t know they had happened.

“I was told I would be kept up-to-date,” he said. “I wasn’t. This man changed our lives. We want to keep track of where he is.”

But, Clark says, that’s not the worst part.

What has him seething is the fact Demetrious Montgomery went from maximum security to medium security with an option to find a basic job.

“This guy killed two police officers in cold blood,” he said. “How does he get to be considered a less dangerous inmate who gets to make a little money?”

Keith Acree with the North Carolina Department of Public Safety told Molly Grantham that Montgomery’s “good behavior” helped him drop to medium security, which allowed him to get a job sewing uniforms while in Pender County. It paid between one dollar to three dollars an hour.

Acree also said since being moved to Albemarle, Montgomery’s sewing job is pending. That he’ll most likely get a job again (not a sewing job because Albemarle doesn't have sewing jobs), but jobs within the prison system are coveted and there are currently more inmates than jobs available.

Sources say the move was made to Albemarle because Montgomery’s family asked to have him closer to them.

“He never talked!” Clark said. “I don’t care if he’s considered a model inmate because he’s silent. I only care that he murdered my son and Jeff. He killed two men in the line of duty. He shouldn’t be considered for anything less than maximum security and if he’s up for these decisions, the victim’s family should have a say.”

RELATED: 10 years later, Officer Sean Clark's parents still feel his void

Grantham called Assistant District Attorney Bill Stetzer to get insight on Montgomery's moves.

“We spoke with Bob last week,” Stetzer said. “His call to our office was a solemn reminder that pain for families doesn’t end after a case is concluded. We understand his frustrations.”

Stetzer says once a case is over the inmate becomes the sole responsibility of the prison system. They can classify inmates however they want to classify inmates.

“It seems reasonable for Bob to expect a cop killer to remain in maximum security for the duration of his sentence,” Stetzer said. “After all, Montgomery is never going to be released back into society and him having any sort of privileges sends a bad message to other inmates about how seriously we take the murder of a police officer.”

“There is a system within the Department of Corrections where you can sign up for notifications to be told AFTER decisions are made about an inmate,” Clark said. “My wife and I didn’t know that. Three days ago we signed up for the alerts. I’m glad. But I still think we should be told BEFORE the Department of Corrections makes its decisions. I think we should be allowed to give input.”

He paused.

“The whole thing just doesn’t seem right.”

