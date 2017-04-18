NCAA events from 2019-2022 - | WBTV Charlotte

NCAA events from 2019-2022

Division I:

  • March 20 & 22, 2020    DI M Basketball First/Second (Greensboro, NC)
  • March 19 & 21, 2021    DI M Basketball First/Second (Raleigh, NC)
  • Dec. 10-12, 2021    DI M Soccer College Cup (Cary, NC)
  • Dec. 13-15, 2019    DI M Soccer College Cup (Cary, NC)
  • March 29-April 1, 2019    DI W Basketball Regional (Greensboro, NC)
  • Nov. 22-24, 2019    DI W Field Hockey Championship (Winston-Salem, NC)
  • May 11-13, 2020    DI W Golf Regional (Raleigh, NC)
  • Dec. 4-6, 2020    DI W Soccer College Cup (Cary, NC)
  • Nov. 30-Dec. 2, 2018    DI W Soccer College Cup (Cary, NC) 
  • March 17-20, 2021    DI W Swimming/Diving Championships (Greensboro, NC)

Division II:

  • May 25-June 2,2019    DII M Baseball Championship (Cary, NC) 
  • May 23-30,2020    DII M Baseball Championship (Cary, NC) 
  • May 22-29,2021    DII M Baseball Championship (Cary, NC) 
  • May 28-June 4,2022    DII M Baseball Championship (Cary, NC) 
  • March 9-12, 2022    DII M&W Swimming/Diving Champs (Greensboro, NC)

Division III:

  • March 12-13, 2021    DIII M&W Indoor Track/Field Championships (Winston-Salem, NC)
  • May 26-28, 2022    DIII M&W Outdoor Track/Field Championships (Greensboro, NC)
  • Nov. 30-Dec. 1, 2018    DIII M&W Soccer Championships (Greensboro, NC)
  • Dec. 6-7, 2019    DIII M&W Soccer Championships (Greensboro, NC)
  • Dec. 4-5, 2020    DIII M&W Soccer Championships (Greensboro, NC)
  • Dec. 3-4, 2021    DIII M&W Soccer Championships (Greensboro, NC)
  • March 20-23, 2019    DIII M/W Swimming/Diving Championships (Greensboro, NC)
  • March 18-21, 2020    DIII M/W Swimming/Diving Championships (Greensboro, NC)

Championships:

  • March 11-12, 2022    NC M&W Rifle Championships (Raleigh, NC)
  • April 4, 2020    NC W Gymnastics Regional (Raleigh, NC)
  • April 2, 2022    NC W Gymnastics Regional (Raleigh, NC)
