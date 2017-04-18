First Alert: Rain moving in for morning commute

After nearly a full week of afternoon readings in the 80s, a wedge of cool high pressure muscled in the 60s to the WBTV area Tuesday and will hold through the midweek period.

As a disturbance rides east from Tennessee, a plume of moisture is expected to overspread the Carolinas, leading to more widespread rain, some of it possibly heavy.

The biggest reason a FIRST ALERT DAY has been declared for Wednesday is because rain is likely to be around for many morning commuters.

As of now, it looks like the highest rainfall totals will fall in the mountains and foothills.

Most of the rain is expected to pull out to the east beyond the morning, but with extensive cloud cover holding, we’re likely to be capped in the cool 60s again.

By Thursday, high temperatures are expected to rebound into the 80s in advance of a front forecast to arrive Friday. As it does, thunderstorms are likely to develop, so a wet – and potentially stormy - end to the work week is anticipated.

- Meteorologist Al Conklin

