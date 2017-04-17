Police release photo of vehicle that reportedly crashed into officer, left scene

Police are looking for the driver of a vehicle that reportedly crashed into a police cruiser in Salisbury and took off.

According to Salisbury Police, the incident happened around 8:15 p.m. Sunday night along the near Statesville Blvd and West Innes Street.

Police say a dark, newer model Honda Accord coupe with tinted window struck Sgt. Casper’s police car and left the scene. Monday, investigators released photos of the vehicle from the officer's dash camera.

If anyone has any information please call the Salisbury Police 704-638-5333.

