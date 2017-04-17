Charlotte-area hospitals lift visitor restrictions due to declining flu cases

Carolinas HealthCare System, Novant Health and Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center are lifting the flu restrictions on visitors 12 and under Tuesday.

"A significant drop in the number of patients being seen with flu-like symptoms prompted the change," Carolinas Healthcare System says.

The three health care systems say they are all lifting the restrictions, effective 7 a.m., at the same time to avoid confusion.

Visitors under the age of 12 were being restricted at all in-patient hospitals due to growing flu cases.

PREVIOUS: Multiple Charlotte-area hospitals implement visitor restrictions over flu cases

Below are some of the hospitals previously affected by the visitation policy:

Carolinas Medical Center

Levine Children’s Hospital

Carolinas Medical Center-Mercy, Carolinas HealthCare System NorthEast

Carolinas HealthCare System Pineville

Carolinas HealthCare System Union

Carolinas HealthCare System University

Carolinas HealthCare System Lincoln

Carolinas HealthCare System Cleveland

Carolinas HealthCare System Kings Mountain

Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge

Carolinas HealthCare System Stanly

Carolinas HealthCare System Anson

Carolinas HealthCare System Behavioral Health-Charlotte

Carolinas HealthCare System Behavioral Health-Davidson, Carolinas Rehabilitation-Charlotte

Carolinas Rehabilitation-NorthEast

Carolinas Rehabilitation-Mt. Holly, and Pineville Inpatient Rehabilitation

Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center

Novant Health Charlotte Orthopedic Hospital

Novant Health Clemmons Medical Center

Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center

Novant Health Hemby Children’s Hospital

Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center

Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center

Novant Health Matthews Medical Center

Novant Health Medical Park Hospital

Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center

Novant Health Rowan Medical Center

Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center

Novant Health UVA Health System Prince William Medical Center

Novant Health UVA Health System Haymarket Medical Center

Novant Health UVA Health System Culpeper Medical Center

Wake Forest Baptist inpatient locations including Lexington, Davie County and Winston-Salem

As of April 8, 143 patients with flu-like symptoms were seen in the emergency departments of Carolinas HealthCare System hospitals in the Charlotte area, CHS says. "This compares to a high of 439 patients during the week ending February 25."

Despite the decline, health officials are still asking anyone experiencing flu-like symptoms to avoid spreading the illness by not visiting the hospital.

“We appreciate the continued support and flexibility of our patients, their families and the community,” said Dr. David Priest, medical director for infection prevention at Novant Health. “The visitor restrictions were necessary to protect our most vulnerable hospitalized patients, but now as we see the number of influenza cases continue to decline we are happy to welcome back visitors of all ages into our facilities.”

Symptoms include fever, headaches, body aches, cough or sore throat, stuffy or runny nose, chills, fatigue, nausea, vomiting and/or diarrhea.

Click HERE for regularly updated information on flu activity by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.