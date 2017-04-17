Take care when driving in the rain this spring with these five N Charlotte Toyota tips

Not a fan of driving in the rain? Not many people are. It makes driving conditions slippery and dangerous, and also causes people to alter their driving habits (and not in a good way). Toyota of N Charlotte is here to share five tips for safe driving in the rain to help you take on anything Mother Nature sends your way this spring and summer. Let’s get started!

Prepare yourself for driving in rain to feel more confident

Tip #1: Be prepared. This means not only checking the weather (using our handy Entune real-time and predictive weather options found in the dash of your N Charlotte Toyota), but also preparing your car with auto service. You’ll want our techs to ensure that your brakes are in top condition, that your tires have enough tread and are properly inflated, and that both your headlights and windshield wipers are in perfect shape.

Tip #2: Use defensive driving. Driving in the rain is the perfect time to employ those defensive driving tips we always talk about. This basically equates to paying close attention to your surroundings so you can react and avoid an accident before it happens, rather than reacting when you’re in the thick of it! Do away with distracted driving and keep your hands on the wheel and your eyes on the road.

Tip #3: Put those vehicle lights to good use. When you’re driving in the rain, our N Charlotte Toyota service techs recommend putting your headlights on (not your brights!) so other cars can see you more easily. You’ll also want to use your turn signals, and make sure your brake lights are in working order so other drivers can tell when you’re slowing or stopping. And remember, you should NEVER drive with your hazard lights on!

Consider your speed, lights, and handling when the roads are wet

Tip #4: Reconsider your speed. If visibility is poor, consider slowing down below the speed limit or even pulling off to the side of the road. For regular driving in the rain, go the speed limit and slow all of your movements – including braking and turning – so you have control over your car at all times. This will help prevent your N Charlotte Toyota from sliding or skidding, and save you from a dangerous situation.

Tip #5: Know how to handle hydroplaning. Most people start to panic when driving in the rain if they experience hydroplaning (and understandably – it’s scary!). If you feel your vehicle start to hydroplane, refrain from slamming on the brakes – this will make you fishtail and lose further control. Instead, take your foot off the gas and if you’re in a manual, gently downshift. Let your car slow and steer the direction that you want to go, and then gently push down on the brakes to regain control.

Want more safety tips for driving in the rain, or want the Toyota of N Charlotte service center to prep your ride accordingly? Visit us today – we’re just off I-77 at exit 23 at 13429 Statesville Road!

