Save money with these five car tire care tips

Car tires are no joke when it comes to busting your budget. They’re a necessary expense for all car owners, but they’re also a big one, unfortunately. Toyota of N Charlotte wants to help! We have five tips to help you save money, and all they require is you giving your car tires a little TLC. Let’s talk car tire care and how it can help you better budget for auto service in the long run!

Why is car tire care so important?

Your car tires are some of the most important parts of your vehicle. They take the brunt of the wear and tear since they’re in direct contact with the road, and they also affect your fuel efficiency, performance, and safety. That’s why it’s so important to maintain them! The less you maintain them, the more your car will suffer… and the higher your bills will be.

Tip #1: Get on a routine. It’s essential that you get regular tire rotations at our Charlotte auto service center; our techs will also balance your tires. These two steps ensure that all four tires wear evenly, which improves performance and also extends their life so you don’t have to replace them as often. Our techs can help you get on a car tire care schedule and send you reminders when you’re due. Don’t forget to pencil in alignments, too – they also help your car tires wear evenly and extend their life.

Tip #2: Monitor their condition weekly. You should check over your tires every week. Be on the lookout for damage, wear bars showing, bubbles or blisters, and sidewall separation. Any of those issues can lead to a flat or a blowout, so if you notice a problem bring your ride into Toyota of N Charlotte to see how we can affordably remedy it.

Tip #3: Don’t try to patch or plug if it’s not recommended. We know, we know – a patch or a plug can be a lot cheaper than a new tire. However, if our Charlotte car tire care techs tell you that a patch or plug won’t suffice, they’re doing it for your own safety. If a patch or plug is used on damage that’s too extensive, it won’t hold and you’ll find yourself with another flat or blowout.

Toyota of N Charlotte wants to ensure your tires have a long life!

Tip #4: Inflate them. Keep your tires properly inflated for the best performance. You’ll find the recommended PSI both on your driver’s side door panel and also in your owner’s manual. Don’t over-inflate or under-inflate, as both can cause issues with performance and fuel efficiency.

Tip #5: Don’t drive like a maniac. Drive sensibly! Not only does driving aggressively up your likelihood of getting into an accident, it also wears out your tires more quickly. Avoid sharp braking or acceleration, and take turns smoothly and at a normal speed.

Want more car tire care tips? Call Toyota of N Charlotte today at (888) 378-1214. We’re open seven days a week just off I-77 at exit 23!

