First Alert: Cold front to bring storms Monday during evening commute

The WBTV First Alert Weather Center is updating ahead of a weather system expected to move through the Carolinas.

Monday 3:00 p.m.

A cold front is moving toward the Carolinas. Out ahead of it, a line of thunderstorms is forming and marching across the WBTV viewing area. The cells are moving to the east about 25 mph.

Watch out for passing showers and thunderstorms as you head out over the next few hours.

The concern is not for severe weather this time. It is for potential disruptive weather during the evening commute. There could be showers and a few thunderstorms as many are heading home for the evening.

Also, now that the sun is staying up later and temperatures are warmer - more people are spending time outside. We want to let you know you may be dodging rain this afternoon/ evening.

- Meteorologist Leigh Brock

Monday 5:30 a.m.

A cold front is moving closer to the Carolinas and will bring a few showers and thunderstorms to the WBTV viewing area later this afternoon and evening.

If you're heading back to work or school after a long holiday weekend, you will be able to ease back into it on this morning. We'll start the day dry, with temperatures in the mild 60s and it should stay pretty nice through midday before clouds and the rain threat move in this afternoon.

Highs will reach the low 80s and skies should be partly cloudy through the early part of the afternoon across the Piedmont. Showers and thunderstorms will fire first over the mountains and then move east from there. Depending on how fast they move, rain could impact the evening commute for many of us across the Piedmont.

The main concern isn't damaging weather this time. We simply want to let you know there could be disruptive weather as you head home Monday afternoon. Even non-severe thunderstorms can slow you down and hamper late-day outdoor plans.

By Tuesday, the front will move through but give us a cooler and unsettled day. Highs will be in the upper 60s, with lingering showers possible. We could see a few more thunderstorms on Wednesday, then we dry out and get back to the low 80s by Thursday.

Make it a good week!

- Meteorologist Al Conklin

Sunday 6:30 p.m.

We’ve enjoyed a beautiful Easter weekend, but things are changing up a bit for Monday. A cold front is currently moving through the Midwest. As we move into Monday, the front will get closer and could impact our evening commute.

If you are heading out early on Monday, you will be fine. Going back to work and school after a long weekend can be tough enough.

We’ll ease into Monday with lows around 60. We may even start the day with sun. The weather through lunchtime looks nice and dry.

The front will begin to spark showers or thunderstorms from mid-afternoon on – with the rain chances going up in the mountains first and progressing to the east. Depending on how fast it travels, that could mean a possible wet commute for the foothills or the Charlotte-area. It should be a little later for our South Carolina counties.

This doesn’t seem to be a terribly potent system. We aren’t predicting widespread severe storms. The Storm Prediction Center has us in a general thunderstorm risk, as you can see in the Day 2 graphic.

However, if you are traveling home or going to an outdoor practice, even a non-severe thunderstorm can get in the way. That’s why we issue First Alert Days – so we can keep you alert to possibly disruptive weather.

- Meteorologist Leigh Brock

