Driver wanted in fatal hit-and-run in Fairfield County

A photo has been released of a model vehicle that troopers believe struck and killed a pedestrian in Fairfield County, South Carolina Sunday morning.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the incident happened around 2:20 a.m. on Old Camden Road near Trade Mill Court.

Troopers say the vehicle is a 2006-to-2010 black Dodge Charger and may have possible damage to the front.

A black male was last seen driving the vehicle, according to Highway Patrol.

No other information has been released.

If you have any information about this hit-and-run, you're asked to call the South Carolina Highway Patrol at 803-896-9621.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.