Three officers injured at state prison in Lancaster County

Three officers were injured at the Kershaw Correctional Institution in Lancaster Sunday afternoon, according to the South Carolina Department of Corrections.

One officer suffered multiple stab wounds. All three hurt officers were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The SCDC said there was an active disturbance in one of the wings at the prison around 3 p.m. The prison is located on Gold Mine Highway in Lancaster County.

There was no hostage situation or threat to public safety, according to the SCDC. The prison is secure, the SCDC says.

Emergency crews were on scene.

There has been no word on the extent of the officer's injuries.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.