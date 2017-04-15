Two people injured in armed robbery in northeast Charlotte

Two people were injured when they were robbed at gunpoint in northeast Charlotte Saturday.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, a man and a woman were robbed around 11 a.m. in the 1900 block of Prospect Drive.

Police say the robber shot the woman in the arm and hit the man in the head with the gun before he fled the scene.

Medic says both victims were transported to Carolinas Medical Center-University with non-life threatening injuries.

The firearm was later identified as a pellet gun, according to CMPD.

Officers believe the robber fled the scene in a four-door Cadillac.

No other information has been released.

