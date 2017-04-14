Molly's Kids: Charlotte girl fighting cancer introduced to Kure Beach

Emily Miller, one of our #MollysKids, just got introduced to Kure Beach for the first time. I feel like happy things inside me are colliding.

Emily was one of our September kids from 2015 (link here >> http://tinyurl.com/pwdfvqr). She battles neuroblastoma and lives with autism. A double-whammy. She has two sisters and a great, loving family.

Earlier this week Emily's mom, Melanie, emailed and said she and her family had rented a place at Carolina Beach for Spring Break. That's blocks from Kure Beach. Melanie said she read my blogs about Kure and wondered if I had any suggestions of places -- "besides Britts Donuts" -- to eat or go with kids?

I sent some quick ideas.

She just wrote tonight and said they're still there and LOVE it! Sweet Emily has wrapped up her chemo and thoroughly enjoyed splashing around. The whole family has gotten good pizza, delicious dinners, hit the pier and even went to the aquarium. She said they actually went to all the places I suggested and at one of them, a couple at a neighboring table ended up taking care of their bill. (That happened at Ocean Grill and Tiki Bar, for those familiar with the area.)

Lots of beaches are amazing for different reasons, but hearing a family visiting Kure for the first time -- and seeing the joy on one of our #MollysKids splashing in Kure's ocean -- is a pretty magical sensation.

More pictures below.

Have a great rest of the weekend... it's supposed to be really pretty!

-Molly

**Editor’s note: This is about one of #MollysKids, children WBTV Anchor Molly Grantham follows closely on her Facebook page. It was first published there, which is why it’s written in a personal way. For years Molly has followed hundreds of kids with uphill medical battles. Find this story and updates on all #MollysKids here.**