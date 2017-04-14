Teen with Down syndrome does double duty as Elvis impersonator

His hips shake, his arms twirl, he wears the suit complete with glasses and fake sideburns.

Seventeen-year-old Chad Gunter Jr doesn’t look exactly like his hero, Elvis Presley, but he can work a crowd just as well as the King himself.

“It’s just something he decided he wanted to do,” said his father, Chad Gunter Sr.

Chad Jr was turned on to Elvis music by his grandfather. But the idea to don a costume and perform in front of crowds at local senior living facilities and day centers was all his.

“Eighteen years ago, they told us he’d never walk or talk,” said Chad’s mom, Robin.

You wouldn’t know today that his prognosis was once so grim. Chad has Down syndrome. But that’s never stopped him from living his life to the fullest - and that includes his Elvis gig.

“He’s the most amazing little boy you ever met. Just give him time and he’ll show you,” Robin said.

Friday afternoon at Summit Place Assisted Living in Kings Mountain, Chad showed a whole room full of people just how amazing he is.

Check out the video to see just how he responded when a woman with dementia stole his spotlight.

