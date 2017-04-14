Lancaster man accused of shooting into two cars, charged with attempted murder

A Lancaster man was arrested in connection to a double shooting Thursday afternoon.

According to the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office, 24-year-old Ja'Mes Marcell Blair shot into two occupied cars on Norfolk Road in Lancaster.

Deputies say they received a call around 1:30 p.m. that a 2004 Ford Expedition and a 1998 Honda Accord were shot into.

Three adults and four children, ranging from five-months-old to 12-years-old, were in the Ford Expedition when shots were fired, the sheriff's office says. Deputies say two adults and a 13-year-old were in the Honda Accord during the time of the shooting.

All of the victims were either related or knew each other, deputies say. The victims involved were traveling together, according to the sheriff's office.

The victims heard gunshots at the intersection of Norfolk Road and Kirkover Drive near a home in the 2700 block of Norfolk Road, deputies say.

Witnesses saw Blair in the yard at the home on Norfolk Road shooting at cars, the sheriff's office says.

Blair was arrested inside the home on Norfolk Road, officials say. Deputies say a stolen pistol was found inside the home.

Blair is charged with two counts of attempted murder, two counts of discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle, two counts of possession of a firearm and one count of possession of a stolen pistol.

The sheriff's office says a bullet struck the left rear tire of the Expedition and a bullet passed through the driver's window striking the windshield in the Accord.

No one was injured in the shooting.

Deputies say Blair was denied bond Friday.

Sheriff Barry Faile released this statement Friday afternoon:

“What happened yesterday afternoon makes absolutely no sense. Blair is charged with firing multiple shots at two vehicles occupied by a total of ten people including five children. It is amazing and fortunate that no one was injured by the gunfire. Our deputies got to the scene and secured it, which prevented Blair from escaping. We are glad that his bond was denied.”

If you have information about this incident, call the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office at 803-283-3388.

